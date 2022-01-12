Summer Years Share 'Small World' Video

San Diego, CA pop-punkers Summer Years have just released a music video for their new single "Small World", which comes from their brand new EP "You Can't Live There Forever".
Noah Rabe had this to say about the track, "Small World is the first ballad from Summer Years. Nick wrote the lyrics about his home town and the desire to keep the things you love sacred and the same, but knowing that things always change is the best way to value what you have. If it doesn't last forever, when 'it' is happening, that's the time to enjoy it.
"As for the video we got to enjoy a couple hot August summer days near Joshua Tree filming. We loved the cast and crew we worked with. Everyone was motivated to put together something special, and I think we did just that." Watch the video below:
