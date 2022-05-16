Sunny Day Real Estate Announce North American Reunion Tour

Tour poster

Sunny Day Real Estate have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall for a North American reunion tour that will feature support from The Appleseed Cast.

The trek marks the first time the band have played together in 12 years and will feature original vocalist/guitarist Jeremy Enigk, guitarist Dan Hoerner and drummer William Goldsmith, along with additional musicians.

They will be kicking things off on September 13th in Lawrence, KS at Liberty Hall and will wrap up the tour on December 18th in Seattle, WA at The Moore Theatre.

In addition to the headline dates, the reunited band will also be performing at this year's Riot Fest and will be a headliner at Furnace Fest in Birmingham, AL.

Tickets are set to go on sale this Friday, May 20th at 10am local. See the dates below:

Tuesday, September 13, 2022 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall

Wednesday, September 14, 2022 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

Saturday, September 17, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest*

Sunday, September 18, 2022 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

Tuesday, September 20, 2022 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

Thursday, September 22, 2022 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

Friday, September 23, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

Saturday, September 24, 2022 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest

Monday, September 26, 2022 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

Tuesday, September 27, 2022 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland

Thursday, September 29, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Friday, September 30, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Saturday, October 1, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

Monday, October 3, 2022 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

Saturday, December 3, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

Sunday, December 4, 2022 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

Tuesday, December 6, 2022 - Austin, TX - Emo's

Wednesday, December 7, 2022 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

Thursday, December 8, 2022 - Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory

Saturday, December 10, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Sunday, December 11, 2022 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory SD

Monday, December 12, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

Wednesday, December 14, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

Friday, December 16, 2022 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Sunday, December 18, 2022 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre

* No The Appleseed Cast

Related Stories

Sunny Day Real Estate Headlining Furnace Fest

Original Foo Fighter William Goldsmith's Assertion Release Debut Album

Original Foo Fighter Releases Second Assertion Single

Original Foo Fighter William Goldsmith Returns With Assertion

News > Sunny Day Real Estate