Sunny Day Real Estate Announce North American Reunion Tour

Sunny Day Real Estate have announced that they will be hitting the road this fall for a North American reunion tour that will feature support from The Appleseed Cast.
The trek marks the first time the band have played together in 12 years and will feature original vocalist/guitarist Jeremy Enigk, guitarist Dan Hoerner and drummer William Goldsmith, along with additional musicians.
They will be kicking things off on September 13th in Lawrence, KS at Liberty Hall and will wrap up the tour on December 18th in Seattle, WA at The Moore Theatre.
In addition to the headline dates, the reunited band will also be performing at this year's Riot Fest and will be a headliner at Furnace Fest in Birmingham, AL.
Tickets are set to go on sale this Friday, May 20th at 10am local. See the dates below:
Tuesday, September 13, 2022 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall
Wednesday, September 14, 2022 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral
Saturday, September 17, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest*
Sunday, September 18, 2022 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall
Tuesday, September 20, 2022 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
Thursday, September 22, 2022 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
Friday, September 23, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
Saturday, September 24, 2022 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest
Monday, September 26, 2022 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
Tuesday, September 27, 2022 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues Cleveland
Thursday, September 29, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
Friday, September 30, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
Saturday, October 1, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
Monday, October 3, 2022 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
Saturday, December 3, 2022 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
Sunday, December 4, 2022 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater
Tuesday, December 6, 2022 - Austin, TX - Emo's
Wednesday, December 7, 2022 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
Thursday, December 8, 2022 - Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory
Saturday, December 10, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Sunday, December 11, 2022 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory SD
Monday, December 12, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
Wednesday, December 14, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom
Friday, December 16, 2022 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
Sunday, December 18, 2022 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre
* No The Appleseed Cast
