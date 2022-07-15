Surf Curse Go On Scooby Do Like Adventure With 'TVI' Video

Single art

So Cal rockers Surf Curse have shared a music video for their brand new single, "TVI," which comes from their forthcoming album, "Magic Hour", which will be released by Atlantic Records on September 16th.

The video was directed by Nick Rattigan and Jacob Rubeck and was shot on VHS. It follows the band on a Scooby Doo-style adventure through a haunted castle in the hills of L.A.

"TVI is an anthem about trying to stay out of trouble, whatever your trouble might be," says lead vocalist and drummer, Nick Rattigan, "The chorus chants, 'Take your time, free your mind, I can do this every day,' as the mantra, but by '10 o'clock TVI give me mine take me away,' you've succumbed...the ultimate loss of self and control...letting go."

Related Stories

News > Surf Curse