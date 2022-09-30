Surf Curse Release New Single 'Arrows'

Surf Curse have shared their brand new single, "Arrows". The track comes from the band's forthcoming album "Magic Hour", which will arrive October 7th.

The new album also includes previously released singles "Self Portrait," "Lost Honor," "TVI," and "Sugar." Jacob Rubeck had this to say about the effort, "Magic Hour is our excitement about rock music and being in a band.

"This album is the excitement of starting something that we all can feel good about with each other, but also progressing as creative people and throwing in that magic. We're feeling that magic, what's brewing in the air and what's existing in what we're doing together."

Stream Arrows below:

