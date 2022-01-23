Switchfoot Share 'beloved' Video

Switchfoot have released a music video for their track "beloved". The song comes from the band's latest album, "interrobang", which hit stores last summer.
The video was directed by frequent Switchfoot collaborator Erick Frost. frontman Jon Foreman had this to say, "I wanted to set the tone for the album with this song: addressing the listener as you and seeing myself in the face staring back at me.
"Could it be that maybe we need each other? Maybe we need our differences? 'beloved' is a song that attempts to see 'you' as you are, rather than as an 'it' that can be commoditized or used.
"Love is only possible in this exchange. In this surrender, this humility, this intentionality." Watch the video below:
