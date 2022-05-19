Switchfoot Finally Reveal 'Interrobang' Title Song

Switchfoot have shared a visualizer video for their just release B-side, "interrobang". The song is the title track to band's 2021 album, but was not included on the record.
Jon Foreman had this to say about the song, "Interrobang is a song that lives up to its title, raising up more questions than answers. Rather than fighting against the chaos, interrobang embraces the unknown. The uncomfortable. The dissonance. The tension. Abandoning the illusion of control."
"Interrobang, fear and fangs eyes wide in a world this strange / Where I lose control, is where I find my soul," reads a lyric from the track. Watch the visualizer below:
