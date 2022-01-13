Tears For Fears 'Break The Man' With New Song

Album cover art

Tears For Fears have released their brand new single "Break The Man." The song comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Tipping Point", which will hit stores on February 25th.

Curt Smith had this to say about the track, "'Break The Man' is about a strong woman, and breaking the patriarchy. I feel that a lot of the problems we've been having as a country and even worldwide to a certain degree has come from male dominance.

"It's a song about a woman who is strong enough to break the man. For me, that would be an answer to a lot of the problems in the world - a better male-female balance."

The band will be hitting the road this spring for the U.S. leg of The Tipping Point World Tour that will feature support from Garbage. Stream the new song and see the tour dates below:

Tears For Fears - 2022 Us Tour Dates

Friday, May 20, 2022 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

Saturday, May 21, 2022 - Blossom Music Center - Cleveland, OH

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Dallas, TX

Friday, May 27, 2022 - Ak-Chin Pavilion - Phoenix, AZ

Sunday, May 29, 2022 - Levitt Pavilion - Denver, CO

Wednesday, June 01, 2022 - Concord Pavilion - Concord, CA

Thursday, June 02, 2022 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - Mountain View, CA

Saturday, June 04, 2022 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

Sunday, June 05, 2022 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - San Diego, CA

Thursday, June 09, 2022 - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, FL

Friday, June 10, 2022 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater - Tampa, FL

Sunday, June 12, 2022 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Atlanta, GA

Monday, June 13, 2022 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 - DTE Energy Music Theatre - Detroit, MI

Thursday, June 16, 2022 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

Friday, June 17, 2022 - Ruoff Music Center - Indianapolis, IN

Sunday, June 19, 2022 - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 - TD Pavilion at The Mann - Philadelphia, PA

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 - Leader Bank Pavilion - Boston, MA

Friday, June 24, 2022 - P.N.C. Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ

Saturday, June 25, 2022 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh, NY

Related Stories

Tears For Fears Release 'No Small Thing' Video

Tears For Fears Share 'Tipping Point' Video From First New Album in 17 Years

Tears For Fears Expand 'The Seeds Of Love' For Deluxe Reissues

News > Tears For Fears