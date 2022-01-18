Tears Of A Fallen Hero 'Come Closer' With New Video

Cover art

Alternative rockers Tears Of A Fallen Hero have released a music video for their brand new single "Come Closer", which comes from their forthcoming album, "Save Us From Ourselves".

The band had this to say about the new track, "The song is about the vacuum that can appear before you know if you are a couple or not. Are we together or not? Why do we have to play this game?

"I know how I feel, do you feel the same? This is one of the songs that took us the least time making. It just fell into place instantly." Watch the video below:

