Tears Of A Fallen Hero 'Come Closer' With New Video

Alternative rockers Tears Of A Fallen Hero have released a music video for their brand new single "Come Closer", which comes from their forthcoming album, "Save Us From Ourselves".
The band had this to say about the new track, "The song is about the vacuum that can appear before you know if you are a couple or not. Are we together or not? Why do we have to play this game?
"I know how I feel, do you feel the same? This is one of the songs that took us the least time making. It just fell into place instantly." Watch the video below:
Every Time I Die Break Up- Staind's Aaron Lewis Recovering From Surgery- He Is Legend Frontman Has Been Sick For A Year- Ghost- more
Judas Priest Change Their Minds About Tour Lineup- David Coverdale Sells His Whitesnake And Deep Purple Song Catalog- more
Slash Streams 'Call Off The Dogs'- Eddie Vedder Shares New Song- Scorpions Counter Rock Is Dead With 'Rock Believer'- more
Unseen Rolling Stones Altamont Concert Footage Discovered- Nirvana Nevermind Cover Baby Files Amended Lawsuit Against Band- more
Get To Know... Get to Know: Loveland Duren Explain 'The Memphis Thing'
Caught In The Act: Nita Strauss Live In Chicago
Caught In The Act: Bret Michaels' Christmas Show
Travis - The Invisible Band (Deluxe Edition)