Ted Nugent Sparks 'American Campfire' With New Video

Rock icon Ted Nugent has shared his brand new single and video "American Campfire." The track comes from his forthcoming album, "Detroit Muscle," which will hit stores and digital retailers on April 29th.
Nugent had this to say about the new song, "Family campfires have always soothed the soul and brought people closer together. America needs our Spirit Campfire now more than ever. Fan the flames!"
Ted has also announced that he will be celebrating the release date of "Detroit Muscle" with a special show in Panama City Beach, FL, at Thunder Beach Spring Rally on April 29th. Watch the video below:
Ted Nugent Returns With 'Come And Take It'
Ted Nugent's Willie Nelson Guitar Aspiration
