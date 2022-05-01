.

Ted Nugent Unleashes 'Born In The Motor City' Video

Michael Angulia | 05-01-2022

Ted Nugent Album cover art
Album cover art

Ted Nugent has unleased a music video for his brand new track "Born In The Motor City" to celebrate the release of his new studio album, "Detroit Muscle".

The music icon had this to say about the new album, "Born in the mighty Motor City in 1948, I was engulfed in authoritative dynamic grinding musicality that imprinted on my very soul, and this record maximizes the accumulation and lifetime celebration of that energy.

"Propelled by the animal grooves of rhythmgodz Greg Smith and Jason Hartless, my guitar remains fully erect every time I fondle her! I have never had so much fun celebrating Chuck Berry's vision!" Watch the video below:

In conjunction with the release of the new album, Nugent also debuts the video for "Born in the Motor City," track 3 on Detroit Muscle. The song is an homage to his beloved hometown, featuring iconic visuals set to Ted's power soundtrack.

Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/

