Telltale and Sundressed Teaming Up For Spring Tour

(Big Picture Media) Rock band Telltale and indie punk act Sundressed are thrilled to announce that they will be touring together this spring. Joining them on select dates of the month-long run are FRNDCRCL, Brooklane, and Diva Bleach.

The tour kicks off on April 26th in Atlanta, with stops to follow in Brooklyn, Chicago, Denver, Las Vegas, Phoenix, and more. Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 3rd.



Telltale shares: "We're thrilled to be heading out on our first full US tour since 2019! We'll be co-headlining various markets across the country with our labelmates Sundressed, who we've known for many years. We can't wait to share the stage with them every night!"



"I am so excited to get back on the road with Telltale," adds Sundressed vocalist Trevor Hedges. "They were actually one of my top listened to bands in my personal Spotify wrapped so I am so excited to see them play every night! Expect new songs and a really special live set from us. There have been so many times over the past few years where I thought we might not ever do a substantial tour again, but now we are more excited than ever!"



About Telltale

Like a John Hughes movie or a thrift store cardigan sweater, the driving rhythm and earnest melody of Telltale is both familiar and reinvigorating in equal measure.



The quartet crafts anthems that immediately connect with the kids who pack clubs and theaters to see newer bands like Neck Deep as well as the older set that cherish early records from Fall Out Boy and Lifetime, but with their own distinctive spin. All over the Richmond, Virginia based band's catalogue, Telltale spin stories that are as relatable as growing pains.



Telltale have steadily charted their own path through impassioned performances and friendly charm, supporting bands like Broadside, As It Is, Real Friends, Assuming We Survive, and Young Culture, both at home and on the road.



With heavy doses of saccharine sentiment and self-aware camp, these guys are perfecting the recipe. At a rapid pace, Telltale continues to carve a new heart into the solid tree of pop punk. They are fresh champions for the underdog, a group who makes the everyday soundtrack for the uninvited, brokenhearted, and cast aside. Stream the band's Rude Records debut Lie Your Way Out here.



About Sundressed

Living on such a chaotic planet, tossing and turning is inevitable. It's hard to sleep in the midst of uncertainty. That's why Sundressed was born. Lead vocalist and songwriter Trevor Hedges began his project in 2012, with the initial purpose of maintaining his sobriety. Now, 10 years later, Hedges has refocused the project's mission, writing songs that tackle mental health issues for others to take solace in. His confessional lyrics and punk-infused melodies inspire hope in listeners to continue moving forward.



Determined to make a positive impact one lyric at a time, Sundressed captured the attention of international label Rude Records (Saves The Day, Less Than Jake, The Maine), who signed the band in 2020 and soon after released their label debut Home Remedy. Produced by Mike Pepe - who also produced "Winner" - and featuring hit singles "Home Remedy", "Oh Please", "Your Frequency", "Size Of My Heart", and "Cash Out" feat. Sydney Sprague, Home Remedy garnered attention from tastemakers including Brooklyn Vegan, FLOOD Magazine, American Songwriter, Rock Sound, and more. The band's latest single "Winner" is out now and streaming here.

Tour Dates:

4/26 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

4/28 - Richmond, VA @ Canal Club

4/29 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Monarch

5/1 - Cleveland, OH @ The Foundry

5/2 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

5/3 - Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary

5/4 - Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

5/6 - Omaha, NE @ The Drinkery

5/7 - Denver, CO @ The Black Buzzard

5/9 - Las Vegas, NV @ Soulbelly BBQ

5/11 - Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

5/12 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

5/13 - Midland, TX @ Eccentric Brewing

5/15 - Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard

5/16 - Ft. Worth, TX @ Cheapsteaks

5/17 - Houston, TX @ The Secret Group

5/18 - Austin, TX @ Come And Take It Live



-w/ FRNDCRCL from 4/26 - 4/29

-w/ Brooklane from 5/1 - 5/6

-w/ Diva Bleach from 5/7 - 5/18

