Tempt Deliver 'Roses' Video

(SRO) Tempt have released a music video for their brand new single "Roses," which is a genuine celebration of the human spirit and the power of positive energy captured through its irresistible groove, catchy chorus and a ripping guitar solo.

"Roses" was produced and mixed by Grammy Award-winner Chris Lord-Alge (Harry Styles, Foo Fighters, Muse) who commended Tempt's efforts, stating: "Working with Tempt was a blast. They are the real deal, with a rare combination of musicality, energy, and heart, which truly shines through in this new single. Their passion for their music and their fans is inspiring, and it was a joy to work with them on this project."



Tempt-Zach Allen (lead vocals), Harrison Marcello (lead guitar), Christopher Gooden (bass) and Nicholas Burrows (drums)-showcase their electrifying live performance in the music video for "Roses," also out today. The video takes viewers on a visual journey reminiscent of a graphic novel, with high-contrast black-and-white silhouettes that explode into vibrant colors. Directed by Emmy-nominated Eric Steinhauser, known for his work on 'Baileys in Tune: John Mayer and Paul Simon,' the video captures the song's concept of embracing people with positive energy and spirit, as social media influencer and choreographer Olivia Alboher playfully and elusively dances around the band, mesmerizing Allen with her vibrant energy. Watch it below.



On the song's meaning, Marcello says: "It's a tribute to the people who uplift you and bring out the best in you. It's about embracing their infectious energy, being drawn in by them, and becoming part of their spirit."

"I'm immensely proud of what we've achieved with 'Roses," shares Allen. "It's a song that truly reflects who we are as a band-high-energy, infectious and unapologetically rock n' roll."

