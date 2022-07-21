Tenille Townes Dominates Canadian Country Music Association Awards Nominations

(Sony Music Nashville) Tenille Townes celebrates 7 nominations, more than any other artist, for this year's Canadian Country Music Association Awards, set to take place on Sept. 11 in Calgary.

Townes' nominations include Entertainer of the Year; Amazon Music and Alexa Fans' Choice; Spotify Female Artist of the Year; Ford F-150 Album of the Year Award (Masquerades); and Single, Video, and Songwriter(s) of the Year for "Girl Who Didn't Care."

A 10-time CCMA winner and reigning Female Artist of the Year, Townes will also be taking the stage in Calgary. Performers will bring Calgary's iconic Scotiabank Saddledome Stadium to life on Canada's biggest night of country music.

