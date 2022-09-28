.

Tesla Announce Las Vegas Residency

Bruce Henne | 09-27-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Tesla Residency poster
Residency poster

(hennemusic) Tesla has announced dates for their first-ever Las Vegas residency next spring. The Sacramento, CA band will launch a five-night series at the House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on March 17, 2023.

"We are very excited to be able to perform consecutive nights residing at the same venue because we plan to dig into our catalog and change up our set lists for each show," says guitarist Frank Hannon. "This will make it interesting for our loyal fans who will attend in the spectacular city of Las Vegas!"

"We, in Tesla, are very excited to be doing our very first ever residency in Las Vegas, of all places, where Elvis did his residency," adds bassist Brian Wheat. "We look forward to bringing the legacy of Tesla's music to you all!"

Tesla - who issued their debut album, "Mechanical Resonance", in 1986 - released their eighth studio set, "Shock", in 2019; the group have since put out a pair of singles: "Cold Blue Steel" in 2021 and, just recently, "Time To Rock!"

See the residency dates and get ticket details hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Tesla Announce Las Vegas Residency

Tesla Declare 'Time To Rock!' With New Video

Tesla Stream New Single Time To Rock

Tesla Expand 2022 US Tour

Tesla Share 'Cold Blue Steel' Remix Lyric Video

Tesla Music and Merch

News > Tesla

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back Trailer Released- Black Sabbath Legend Animated For Tony Iommi SG Special Launch- Motley Crue- more

Metallica To Play Early 80s Set At Zazula Tribute Concert- Dead & Company Farewell Tour- Nancy Wilson Taylor Hawkins Tribute Song- more

David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen's 'Dance The Night Away'- Pink Floyd Legend Roger Waters Speaks Out About Canceled Concerts- more

Red Hot Chili Peppers Stream Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song- Disturbed Announce New 'Divisive' Album With 'Unstoppable'- more

advertisement
Reviews

Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown - Shake the Roots

Hot In The City: The Who To Rock Phoenix

Live: The Killers Rock Chicago

Creedence Clearwater Revival - Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall

RockPile: Ladies Edition Linda Gail Lewis, Mary Fahl, More