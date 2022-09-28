Tesla Announce Las Vegas Residency

(hennemusic) Tesla has announced dates for their first-ever Las Vegas residency next spring. The Sacramento, CA band will launch a five-night series at the House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on March 17, 2023.

"We are very excited to be able to perform consecutive nights residing at the same venue because we plan to dig into our catalog and change up our set lists for each show," says guitarist Frank Hannon. "This will make it interesting for our loyal fans who will attend in the spectacular city of Las Vegas!"

"We, in Tesla, are very excited to be doing our very first ever residency in Las Vegas, of all places, where Elvis did his residency," adds bassist Brian Wheat. "We look forward to bringing the legacy of Tesla's music to you all!"

Tesla - who issued their debut album, "Mechanical Resonance", in 1986 - released their eighth studio set, "Shock", in 2019; the group have since put out a pair of singles: "Cold Blue Steel" in 2021 and, just recently, "Time To Rock!"

See the residency dates and get ticket details