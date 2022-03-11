Tesla Share 'Cold Blue Steel' Remix Lyric Video

(hennemusic) Tesla are sharing a lyric video for the new radio remix of their 2021 single, "Cold Blue Steel." Originally released last summer, guitarist Frank Hannon explains the origins of the 2022 version, which sees the guitars and vocals being cranked up louder and with the raw energy preserved.

"Some folks were reluctant to play the track with its explicit lyrics in the verse, so I created a clean version for radio with a bleep," says Hannon. "As a band member and being the producer, we approve of these changes and really love the remixed audio enhancement for radio play. This is Tesla in real honest form and independently producing our music for the first time as an official release.

"Producing ourselves is allowing us to creatively record new music and keep it as raw and real as possible" The radio mix of "Cold Blue Steel" arrives in sync with the launch of the Sacramento, CA band's 2022 live schedule, which opens at the Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City, FL on March 10, with US dates currently scheduled into August. Watch the lyric video here.

