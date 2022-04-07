Tesla Expand 2022 US Tour

(hennemusic) Tesla have expanded their 2022 US tour with the addition of a series of new dates in Texas this fall. The California band will play September shows in Dallas, Houston, Midland, Lubbock and San Antonio as part of the trek.

A Live Nation presale is running on Thursday, April 7 from 10 am - 10pm CDT, with general public tickets going on sale this Friday, April 8 at 10:00 am CDT.

Last summer, Tesla issued a standalone single, "Cold Blue Steel", as their first new music since the 2019 album, "Shock." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

