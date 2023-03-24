Texas Hippie Coalition Deliver 'Hell Hounds' Video

Single art

(MNRK) Heavy Southern Rock band Texas Hippie Coalition have released a video for their new song "Hell Hounds", which is the lead single from their forthcoming album, "The Name Lives On".

The band's seventh studio album is a hard-hitting, riff-heavy sonic assault from beginning to end and is set to be released on April 21, 2023 and the "Hell Hounds" video was directed by Justin H. Reich.

Texas Hippie Coalition is often compared to the many great Southern Rock and Texas bands that came before them. But they are proving to the world that THC is not just following in their footsteps, they are leaving giant footprints. THC has etched out a place for themselves in the multi-genre fields of music, and have also created their own genre, "Red Dirt Metal." You have to hear it to understand it. Words are not enough to convey how powerfully big their sound is.

Mar 29 Arizona Bike Week- Scottsdale, AZ

Mar 30 Count's Vamp'd Rock Bar - Las Vegas, NV

Mar 31 Juggernaut Music - Gallup, NM

Apr 1 Lauter Haus Brewing Co. - Farmington, NM

Apr 2 The Liberty - Roswell, NM

Apr 13 Southbound - Springfield, MO

Apr 14 Royal 66 Mountain - Home, AR

Apr 15 Kansas Crossing Casino - Pittsburg, KS

Apr 16 Brooksto - Dover, AR

Apr 20 Moxi Theatre - Greeley, CO

Apr 21 Wild Goose Saloon - Parker, CO

Apr 22 Wild Goose Saloon - Parker, CO

Apr 23 Sunshine Studios Live - Colorado Springs, CO

Apr 28 Yukon Czech Hall - Yukon, OK

Apr 29 Diamond Ballroom - Oklahoma City, OK

MAY 19 Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall - Fort Worth, TX

MAY 20 Scout Bar - Houston, TX

MAY 21 Southport Hall - Jefferson, LA

MAY 25 The Crafthouse Stage & Grill - Pittsburgh, PA

MAY 26 Blue Note Harrison, Harrison, OH

JUN 8 The Forge - Joliet, IL

JUN 9 The Eclectic Room - Angola, IN

JUN 10 The King of Clubs - Columbus, OH

JUN 11 Mohawk Place - Buffalo, NY

JUN 14 The Big House - Laconia, NH

JUN 15 The L, Horseheads, NY

JUN 16 The Winchester - Lakewood, OH

Related Stories

Texas Hippie Coalition Unleash Hell Hounds To Announce New Album

More Texas Hippie Coalition News