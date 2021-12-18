.

The Acacia Strain Postpone Remaining Dates Of Tour Due To Covid

Michael Angulia | 12-18-2021

Tour poster

The Acacia Strain shared the bad news on Friday (December 17th) that members of their touring party have tested positive for Covid-19 that has forced them to postpone the final dates of their current tour.

The band launched the trek back on November 7th with Kublai Khan, Orthodox, and Dying Wish as support and it was scheduled to conclude with two shows in Albany, New York.

They shared the following update via Facebook, "Today, we had two people in our travel party test positive for COVID. For that reason, we will unfortunately not be able to play the last three shows on our current tour.

"This applies to Worcester tonight, and the two shows in Albany. December 17th in Worcester has already been rescheduled for March 4, 2022. All tickets originally purchased for Dec 17, 2021 will now be valid for March 4, 2022.

"We are working on a rescheduled date in Albany now as well. Please allow us a few days to get that worked out, and we will provide more details as soon as possible.

"Thank you to everyone for what has otherwise been an incredible tour."

