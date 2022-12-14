The Acacia Strain Return With 'Untended Graves' Visualizer

The Acacia Strain have returned with a visualizer for their brand new single "Untended Graves." The song is the first new music from the band since 2020's "Slow Decay".
They had this to say about the new track, "'Untended Graves' is a good example of our current collective writing, with some added perspective that was injected into the band recently, as well.
"It will be a fun one to play live next spring. However, as usual with us, it's no indication of what's to come." Watch the visualizer video below:
