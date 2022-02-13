The Aquadolls Go Retro With 'Cry Baby' Video

The Aquadolls have released a video for their brand new single called "Cry Baby," which was recorded with Fat Mike of NOFX and is inspired by 1960s pop.

Vocalist Melissa Brooks had this to say about the song, "Cry Baby tells the story of an emotional hopeless romantic going to a rock concert and instantly falling in love with the badass guitarist. They imagine what it would be like to be involved with them, even if it's just for one night."

The band will be hitting the road next month for a coheadlining tour with Sitting On Stacy, who also make cameo appearances in the "Cry Baby" music video.

The tour will kick off with two shows at Constellation Room in Santa Ana, Ca on March 10th and will wrap up on April 16th in San Diego at Soma. See the dates and watch the new video below:

Thu Mar 10 Constellation Room (Early Show) Santa Ana CA

Thu Mar 10 Constellation Room (Late Show) Santa Ana CA

Fri Mar 11 Valley Bar Phoenix, AZ

Sun Mar 13 LowBrow El Paso, TX

Sat Mar 19 Ruins Dallas, TX

Sun Mar 20 Warehouse Live Houston, TX

Tue Mar 22 Aisle 5 Atlanta, GA

Thu Mar 24 Songbyrd Washington, DC

Fri Mar 25 Lounge at World Cafe Live Philadelphia, PA

Sat Mar 26 Perserving Underground Pittsburgh, PA

Sun Mar 27 Elsewhere Brooklyn, NY

Tue Mar 29 Brighton Music Hall Allston, MA

Thu Mar 31 Mahall's Lakewood, OH

Fri Apr 01 Big Room Bar Columbus, OH

Sat Apr 02 Sanctuary Hamtrack. MI

Sun Apr 03 Beat Kitchen Chicago, IL

Mon Apr 04 7th Street Entry Minneapolis, MN

Wed Apr 06 Larimer Lounge Denver, CO

Thu Apr 07 Kilby Court Salt Lake City, UT

Fri Apr 08 Harlow's Sacramento, CA

Sat Apr 09 WOW Hall Eugene, OR

Sun Apr 10 Seattle, WA The Croc Second Stage

Tue Apr 12 Holocene Portland, OR

Wed Apr 13 Bottom of the Hill San Francisco, CA

Thu Apr 14 The Catalyst Atrium Santa Cruz, CA

Fri Apr 15 The Roxy Los Angeles, CA

Sat Apr 16 Soma San Diego, CA

