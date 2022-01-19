The Ataris Launching Their First NFT Collection

The Ataris have revealed that they have very special plans for 2s day (2/2/2022), the band will be launching their very first NFT collection that day via OpeaSea, but fans can have an early look now.
The special collection includes several of frontman Kristopher Roe's art photography prints, exclusive unreleased music from band and some various art pieces and short films created by Roe.
All of the pieces in the collection will be limited to 1 of 1. Bidding will go live on OpenSea on February 2nd and the entire collection is available to view here.
