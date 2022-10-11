The Black Moods Announce Special Hometown Show

Show poster

The Black Moods have announced that they will be making their triumphant homecoming on December 9th with a special headlining set at the Marquee Theatre in Tempe, AZ.

The group has been busy on the road promoting their new album, Into The Night, which arrived in June. "We are so excited to be back at Marquee Theater on December 9," exclaim the band. "There's nothing like playing one of the best theaters in AZ to our home crowd."



According to SRO, prior to the show, The Black Moods will head out for a weekend of shows across Southern California with Seattle 90's rockers Candlebox from October 26-28 before vocalist Josh Kennedy heads to fill in for Gin Blossoms guitarist Jesse Valenzuela at one of their upcoming shows in November.

Kennedy grew up in his hometown of Wheaton, MO (population of 502) listening and playing along to Gin Blossoms which led to him meeting vocalist Robin Wilson after attending a show in Springfield, MO.

Kennedy then moved to Arizona to pursue his music career where Wilson recruited him to work in the band's studio and later took out THE BLACK MOODS as openers for Gin Blossoms' winter 2019 tour.

"I have been a fan of Gin Blossoms since I was a kid in the Ozarks," shares Kennedy. "Their songwriting and sound blew me away and inspired me to write and find my path. I'm beyond grateful!"

Related Stories

The Black Moods Take Over School For Youth Is Wasted On The Young Video

The Black Moods Share 'The Cure' Video

The Black Moods Share 'Saturday Night' Video

The Black Moods Play Tribute To Tom Petty

The Black Moods Music and Merch

News > The Black Moods