The Black Moods Share 'The Cure' Video

Michael Angulia | 05-14-2022

Phoenix rockers The Black Moods have released a music video for their new single "The Cure". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Into The Night", which arrives on June 3rd.

vocalist/guitarist Josh Kennedy had the following to say about "The Cure" video, which was directed by Jim Louvau & Tony Aguilera (Jerry Cantrell, Killer Be Killed), "To me, 'The Cure' is the bluesiest song we have.

"It came together very naturally and has ALL the sex appeal in it. It's a love song about something being so good, but so bad for you at the same time. She's Bella Donna."

The band is gearing up to hit the road later this month for some dates with Royal Bliss and headline shows. Watch the video and see the dates below:

5/25 Council Bluffs, IA @ Big Kels*
5/26 Cedar Rapids, IA @ Chrome Horse Saloon*
5/27 Keokuk, IA @ L-Treyns*
5/28 Madison, WI @ Bratfest
6/9-10 Puerto Penasco, MX - Circus Mexicus
6/18 Tucson, AZ - The Rock
6/24-25 Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ - Weekend In The Pines
7/23 Wisconsin Dells, WI - Crystal Grand Music Theatre (w/Scott Stapp)
*with Royal Bliss

