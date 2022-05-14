The Black Moods Share 'The Cure' Video

Phoenix rockers The Black Moods have released a music video for their new single "The Cure". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Into The Night", which arrives on June 3rd.
vocalist/guitarist Josh Kennedy had the following to say about "The Cure" video, which was directed by Jim Louvau & Tony Aguilera (Jerry Cantrell, Killer Be Killed), "To me, 'The Cure' is the bluesiest song we have.
"It came together very naturally and has ALL the sex appeal in it. It's a love song about something being so good, but so bad for you at the same time. She's Bella Donna."
The band is gearing up to hit the road later this month for some dates with Royal Bliss and headline shows. Watch the video and see the dates below:
5/25 Council Bluffs, IA @ Big Kels*
5/26 Cedar Rapids, IA @ Chrome Horse Saloon*
5/27 Keokuk, IA @ L-Treyns*
5/28 Madison, WI @ Bratfest
6/9-10 Puerto Penasco, MX - Circus Mexicus
6/18 Tucson, AZ - The Rock
6/24-25 Pinetop-Lakeside, AZ - Weekend In The Pines
7/23 Wisconsin Dells, WI - Crystal Grand Music Theatre (w/Scott Stapp)
*with Royal Bliss
The Black Moods Share 'Saturday Night' Video
The Black Moods Play Tribute To Tom Petty
Guns N' Roses, Sex Pistols, Duran Duran Supergroup Album Being Reissued- Smash Mouth's 'All Star' Reimagined By Owl City- more
Five Finger Death Punch Deliver IOU With New Album Announcement- Iron Maiden Team With Arch Enemy For Legacy Of The Beast- more
Van Halen Approached Michael Anthony About Tribute Tour- The Black Dahlia Murder Frontman Trevor Strnad Dead At 41- more
Journey Postpone Rest Of North American Tour Due To COVID-19- Smashing Pumpkins And Jane's Addiction Tour- more
Bruce Cockburn Celebrates 50 Years with Hits Album and Tour
5 Star: Five Star - Ann Wilson - Fierce Bliss
The String Cheese Incident - Into the Blue
Caught In The Act: Journey And Toto Rock Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Tulsa's Big Music Year
Guns N' Roses, Sex Pistols, Duran Duran Supergroup Album Being Reissued
Smash Mouth's 'All Star' Reimagined By Owl City
The Who Sell Out and Tommy Continue Half Speed Reissue Series
The Hu Rock The Mojave For 'This Is Mongol' Video
Greg Puciato Shares 'Never Wanted That' Video
State Champs Recruit Mitchell Tenpenny For Act Like That
The Black Moods Share 'The Cure' Video
Mickey Gilley's Celebration of Life Will Be Livestreamed