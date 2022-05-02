The Brethren To Premiere 'I Ain't Got You' Video On The Country Network

The Brethren have announced the television broadcast premiere of their new music video for "I Ain't Got You", will be taking place on The Country Network starting on Tuesday, May 3.
Directed and produced by Trevor McCreery, the song was fueled by a night of great cigars and a bottle of Elijah Craig. "This song was written on Brian's White porch with the guys in the band," recalls guitarist Casey Parnell. "I told them a story about a recent trip I took alone to Destin, Florida.
"I had a great time drinking margaritas and visiting the beaches, but on the long drive home I realized this trip was fun but didn't feel like anything special without a woman next to me. As Brian spits out the lyrics 'I've got a 40-hour roll, burning a hole in my pocket', we finished the song in 15 minutes."
The I Ain't Got You premiere will air at the following times in each viewer's time zone on The Country Network. Please note, the live stream will premiere in the Eastern Time Zone on its website and the TCN app.
Tuesday, May 3
1:43 AM & 11:34 AM
Wednesday, May 4
6:08 AM & 4:00 PM
Thursday, May 5
3:43 AM, 1:27 PM & 11:26 PM
Friday, May 6
12:44 AM, 9:44 AM & 11:56 PM
Saturday, May 7
1:47 PM & 10:56 PM
Sunday, May 8
11:24 AM
