The Contortionist To Play Two Full Albums On North American Tour

Tour poster

The Contortionist have announced that they will be playing two of their albums in full for the first time on their North American headline tour that they are launching this fall.

The shows will feature two full sets from the band for the live performance of their 2014 album, "Language", as well as their 2010 debut studio album, "Exoplanet".

Rivers of Nihil will be the special guests for the run and they will be performing their latest album, "The Work", in its entirety on the trek that is kicking off on September 11th in Dallas.

Eric Guenther had this to say, "I've been asked to write a quote for this tour reflecting on the fact that every single person coming this Fall has given this band life and played a part in making a tour like this finally happen. Thank you so much. We miss all of you; see you soon."



Cameron Maynard added, "It's been more than two years since we've performed for a live audience, so we chose this opportunity to go back and celebrate two of our albums properly. These albums changed our lives - allowing us to expand into who we are today. We cannot wait to share this experience with all of you." See the dates below:

9/11/2022 The Granada Theater - Dallas, TX

9/13/2022 White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

9/14/2022 Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

9/16/2022 Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ

9/17/2022 Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

9/18/2022 El Rey Theater - Los Angeles, CA

9/20/2022 Bossanova - Portland, OR

9/21/2022 El Corazon - Seattle, WA

9/23/2022 Metro Music Hall -Salt Lake City, UT

9/24/2022 Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

9/26/2022 Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

9/27/2022 Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL

9/28/2022 St. Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI

9/30/2022 Le Studio TD -Montreal, QC

10/01/2022 Opera House - Toronto, ON

10/02/2022 Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

10/04/2022 Mr. Smalls - Pittsburgh, PA

10/06/2022 Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA

10/07/2022 Union Stage - Washington, DC

10/08/2022 Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

10/09/2022 Paradise - Boston, MA

10/11/2022 Arizona Pete's - Greensboro, NC

10/12/2022 Terminal West - Atlanta, GA

10/13/2022 Eastside Bowl - Nashville, TN

10/15/2022 Deluxe @ Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN

