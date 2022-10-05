(hennemusic) The Cult have announced dates for a summer tour of North America. The band will be joined by Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Zola Jesus on select dates throughout the run.
The "We Own The Night" series will open in St. Paul, MN on July 8, with shows wrapping up July 30 in Rama, ON and tickets will go on sale Friday, May 13 via the usual outlets.
The summer tour will follow spring US shows by The Cult, which finishes in San Diego, CA on May 11, after which they'll join Alice Cooper for a late May UK trek,
In 2020, The Cult shared news that they were working on a new album at Rockfield Studios in Wales; the follow-up to 2016 a's "Hidden City" will mark the band's eleventh studio record and first with Black Hill Records, a newly-launched rock-focused label affiliated with independent publisher Round Hill Music. See the summer tour dates here.
Blue Oyster Cult Legend Joe Bouchard Shares 'My Way Is The Highway'
Matt Sorum Releasing Double Talkin' Jive In May
Cult of Luna Streaming New Album 'The Long Road North'
The Cult Launching U.S. Tour This Spring
Journey Postpone Rest Of North American Tour Due To COVID-19- Van Halen Tribute Tour Plan Leak Shocked Satriani- more
Scorpions And Whitesnake Announce North American Tour- Arcade Fire Premiere 'Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)' Video- more
Halestorm Back From The Dead- ZZ Top's Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers Given Hard Rock Makeover- Iron Maiden- more
Country Music Icon Mickey Gilley Dead At 86- Rock Hall Boss Talks Judas Priest, Dolly Parton Inductions- KISS- more
The String Cheese Incident - Into the Blue
Caught In The Act: Journey And Toto Rock Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Tulsa's Big Music Year
Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy and Ronnie Baker Brooks
Journey Postpone Rest Of North American Tour Due To COVID-19
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Unplugs For New Signature Gibson
The Cult Announce North American Summer Tour
Mark Hoppus And More Appear In New Documentary Bleeding Audio
The Circle Jerks Reveal Rescheduled 40th Anniversary Tour Dates
The Myths And Legends Of Rick Wakeman Box Set Released
Jawbox's J. Robbins Hitting The Road With Bob Mould
Singled Out: Sunsleeper's Currents