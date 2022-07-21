.

The Cult Expand We Own The Night North American Tour

Bruce Henne | 07-21-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

The Cult Album cover art
Album cover art

(hennemusic) The Cult have expanded their 2022 tour of North America with a series of newly-announced fall dates. The current and first leg of "We Own The Night" series - which opened in St. Paul, MN on July 8 - will wrap up July 30 in Rama, ON before the group returns to the road for more shows starting in Vancouver, BC on September 15.

The Cult are touring in support of their forthcoming album, "Under The Midnight Sun"; due October 7, the set was recorded with producer Tom Dalgety (Pixies, Ghost, Royal Blood) at Rockfield Studios in Wales.

The Cult recently premiered a video for "Give Me Mercy", from the project. Watch the video and see the updated tour schedule and get presale and onsale ticket details here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


The Cult Expand We Own The Night North American Tour

The Cult Share 'Give Me' Mercy Video

The Cult Announce North American Summer Tour

Blue Oyster Cult Legend Joe Bouchard Shares 'My Way Is The Highway'

Cult of Luna Streaming New Album 'The Long Road North'

The Cult Music and Merch

News > The Cult

advertisement
Day In Rock

Muse Go Heavy With 'Kill Or Be Killed'- Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Suffers Vocal Cord Damage- Ozzy Osbourne- Guns N' Roses- more

Slipknot Share 'The Dying Song (Time To Sing)' To Announce New Album- Dope To Offer Free Downloads Of New Album- Queen- more

Journey Top Rock Chart With New Album 'Freedom'- Carrie Underwood Gives Ozzy Osbourne Classic A Country Makeover- more

Zakk Wylde Beyond Honored To Be Part Of Pantera Celebration Tour- Van Halen Tribute Never Got Off The Ground Says Wolfgang- more

Paramore Announce First Tour Since 2018- Anthrax Bring The Noise With Chuck D- ZZ Top Share Video Trailer For 'Raw' Album- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: The Black Crowes Live

Song Premiere: Stryper's 'See No Evil, Hear No Evil'

Sites and Sounds: Roots N Blues Festival

Caught In The Act: The Stadium Tour: Def Leppard- Motley Crue- Poison- More

Live: Festival d'ete de Quebec Day 9: Female Artists Electrify the Night

Latest News

Muse Go Heavy With 'Kill Or Be Killed'

A Day To Remember Share 'Miracle' Video

Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Share New Single

Norma Jean Share 'Sleep Explosion' Video

Tim 'Ripper' Owens Teases Jamie Jasta Produced Album

Tenille Townes Dominates Canadian Country Music Association Awards Nominations

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Suffers Vocal Cord Damage

25-Foot Ozzy Osbourne Welcomes Fans To Comic-Con