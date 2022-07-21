The Cult Expand We Own The Night North American Tour

(hennemusic) The Cult have expanded their 2022 tour of North America with a series of newly-announced fall dates. The current and first leg of "We Own The Night" series - which opened in St. Paul, MN on July 8 - will wrap up July 30 in Rama, ON before the group returns to the road for more shows starting in Vancouver, BC on September 15.

The Cult are touring in support of their forthcoming album, "Under The Midnight Sun"; due October 7, the set was recorded with producer Tom Dalgety (Pixies, Ghost, Royal Blood) at Rockfield Studios in Wales.

The Cult recently premiered a video for "Give Me Mercy", from the project. Watch the video and see the updated tour schedule and get presale and onsale ticket details here.

