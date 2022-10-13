.

The Cult Premiere Mirror Video

Bruce Henne | 10-12-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Linked In Share on Reddit email this article

The Cult Premiere Mirror Video
Under The Midnight Sun cover art

(hennemusic) The Cult has premiered a music video for "Mirror", the latest track from their newly-released album, "Under The Midnight Sun."

The song joins "Give Me Mercy" and "A Cut Inside" as the third single from the band's 11th studio set, which they recorded with producer Tom Dalgety (Pixies, Ghost, Royal Blood) at Rockfield Studios in Wales.

The follow-up to 2016's "Hidden City" marks the group's first project with Black Hill Records, a newly-launched rock-focused label affiliated with independent publisher Round Hill Music.

The Cult have been playing dates on their We Own The Night North American Tour, which will continue later this month with a show in Mexico ahead of a series of US dates in November.

Watch the new video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


The Cult Premiere Mirror Video

The Cult's New Album 'Under The Midnight Sun' Now Streaming

The Cult Share New Song 'A Cut Inside'

The Cult To Rock Greek Theatre As Under The Midnight Sun Arrives

The Cult Expand We Own The Night North American Tour

The Cult Music and Merch

News > The Cult

advertisement

Day In Rock

Red Hot Chili Peppers Live Debut Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song- Rare 1972 David Bowie TV Performance Video- Maneskin- more

Reunited Blink-182 and Green Day Lead When We Were Young Lineup- Def Leppard- Duran Duran Docu-concert Film- more

Wolfgang Should Play Eddie Van Halen Tribute Concert Says Satriani- Foreigner Announce New Las Vegas Residency- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: New Order and the Pet Shop Boys Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Iron Maiden Fire Up Chicago

The Gaslight Anthem Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Cayamo

R.E.M. - Chronic Town (40th Anniversary)

advertisement


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 1998 - 2022 Rock News Network All rights reserved.