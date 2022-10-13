The Cult Premiere Mirror Video

Under The Midnight Sun cover art

(hennemusic) The Cult has premiered a music video for "Mirror", the latest track from their newly-released album, "Under The Midnight Sun."

The song joins "Give Me Mercy" and "A Cut Inside" as the third single from the band's 11th studio set, which they recorded with producer Tom Dalgety (Pixies, Ghost, Royal Blood) at Rockfield Studios in Wales.

The follow-up to 2016's "Hidden City" marks the group's first project with Black Hill Records, a newly-launched rock-focused label affiliated with independent publisher Round Hill Music.

The Cult have been playing dates on their We Own The Night North American Tour, which will continue later this month with a show in Mexico ahead of a series of US dates in November.

Watch the new video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

