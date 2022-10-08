The Cult's New Album 'Under The Midnight Sun' Now Streaming

Under The Midnight Sun cover

(hennemusic) The Cult are streaming their brand new studio album, "Under The Midnight Sun", in sync with its October 7 release. The band recorded their 11th studio set with producer Tom Dalgety (Pixies, Ghost, Royal Blood) at Rockfield Studios in Wales.

The follow-up to 2016's "Hidden City" marks the group's first project with Black Hill Records, a newly-launched rock-focused label affiliated with independent publisher Round Hill Music.

"Thank you to everyone who put their heart and soul into helping us create this record," says the band. Stream "Under The Midnight Sun" in its entirety here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

The Cult Share New Song 'A Cut Inside'

The Cult To Rock Greek Theatre As Under The Midnight Sun Arrives

The Cult Expand We Own The Night North American Tour

The Cult Share 'Give Me' Mercy Video

The Cult Music and Merch

News > The Cult