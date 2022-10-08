.

The Cult's New Album 'Under The Midnight Sun' Now Streaming

Bruce Henne | 10-08-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Linked In Share on Reddit email this article

The Cult's New Album 'Under The Midnight Sun' Now Streaming
Under The Midnight Sun cover

(hennemusic) The Cult are streaming their brand new studio album, "Under The Midnight Sun", in sync with its October 7 release. The band recorded their 11th studio set with producer Tom Dalgety (Pixies, Ghost, Royal Blood) at Rockfield Studios in Wales.

The follow-up to 2016's "Hidden City" marks the group's first project with Black Hill Records, a newly-launched rock-focused label affiliated with independent publisher Round Hill Music.

"Thank you to everyone who put their heart and soul into helping us create this record," says the band. Stream "Under The Midnight Sun" in its entirety here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


The Cult's New Album 'Under The Midnight Sun' Now Streaming

The Cult Share New Song 'A Cut Inside'

The Cult To Rock Greek Theatre As Under The Midnight Sun Arrives

The Cult Expand We Own The Night North American Tour

The Cult Share 'Give Me' Mercy Video

The Cult Music and Merch

News > The Cult

advertisement

Day In Rock

Ozzy Believes David Lee Roth Has 'Lost A Couple Bolts'- Judas Priest Plan Special Performance At Rock Hall Induction- Maneskin- more

Lamb Of God Livestreaming Aftershock Performance- Dead & Company Farewell Tour- Guns N' Roses- Iron Maiden Tour- more

Wolfgang Van Halen Reflects On Eddie's Death As He Begins New Album- Lamb Of God Livestreaming The Making Of Omens Premiere- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Iron Maiden Fire Up Chicago

The Gaslight Anthem Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Cayamo

R.E.M. - Chronic Town (40th Anniversary)

Sites and Sounds: ZONA Music Festival

advertisement


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy

Copyright© 1998 - 2022 Rock News Network All rights reserved.