The Dan Reed Network Premiere 'Let's Hear It For The King' Video

The Dan Reed Network have released a music video for the title track to their brand new album, "Let's Hear It For The King", to celebrate the new record hitting stores this Friday, June 17th.
"Filmed in Prague during the pandemic the video is the third in an episodic mini-series that the band have been releasing via their Patreon The Stardate Collective where followers have already been introduced to the first two clips from the story", according to the announcement.
Dan had this to say, "First and foremost, I am genuinely elated that the whole album is now out in the world for everyone to hear. A massive thank you to all of those who have pre-ordered this release and been so patient with the band during this time.
"Your support and tolerance during this most difficult of times has allowed the band to maintain hope that we'd finally reach this day; and here we are! Next stop, live shows!
"This whole record was about the band returning to its roots, not necessarily sonically, but in terms of value and driving force behind what we want to achieve.
"The Dan Reed Network was always about forward thinking, progression, and challenging status quos. Musically and thematically, I think this song more than any other on the record encapsulates that." Watch the video below:
