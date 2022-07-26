.

The Devil Wears Prada Premiere 'Time' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 07-26-2022

The Devil Wears Prada have premiered a music video for their new single, "Time". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Color Decay", which will arrive on September 16th.

The band said of the song, "Not to be too obvious, but this song is about how we are all victims to the passing of time. It can feel so fast or too slow, but it is never on our side. That sentiment mixed with one of the heaviest riffs on the record and an industrial, almost-EDM format make it a standout."

They said of the video, "Our goal for 'Time' was to create an entirely new visual for the band. Something that would fit the combination of aggressive riffs and the pulsing vibes in the song. Working with Chris and Kate again, their use of a dance troupe with amazing choreography really helps emphasize the chaotic feelings of speeding up and slowing down that the lyrics spell." Watch the video below:

