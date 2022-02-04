The Devil Wears Prada Premiere 'Watchtower' Video

The Devil Wears Prada have premiered a music video for their brand news single "Watchtower". The track is the follow-up to their late 2021 single "Sacrifice".
Frontman Mike Hranica had this to say about the brand new single, "The idea of this song is about a person being intentionally difficult even though happiness wants to find him/her.
"In handling my own mental health struggles, I've found that I oftentimes never choose contentment on a fundamental basis: almost like I've skipped Step One.
"The narrator of 'Watchtower' is afraid to approach Step One and instead flees to perceive his/her life as a sort of passive overlooker instead." Watch the video below:
