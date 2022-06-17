.

The Dollyrots Give 'Alone Again (Naturally)' A Punk Makeover

Keavin Wiggins | 06-17-2022

The Dollyrots have given the 1972 Gilbert O'Sullivan hit "Alone Again (Naturally) a punked up rock makeover for their brand new limited edition vinyl release.

The cover is joined by the band's original track for the limited edition pink vinyl 7" single that has been released by Cleopatra Records. It is available to order here.

The band had this to say, "We're thrilled to join forces with Cleopatra Records to release our take on "Alone Again (Naturally)". The best covers are the ones that get turned on their head, and what we do is drastically different from the original.

"We're stoked to have the opportunity to inject some velocity and bubblegum punky energy to a 70's classic that deserves to come out from under the radar!" Stream the cover below:

