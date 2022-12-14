The Eagles Parted Ways With Member (2022 In Review)

(hennemusic) The Eagles Parted Ways With Member was a top 22 story from April 2022: The Eagles have announced the departure of Deacon Frey, the son of late band co-founder Glenn Frey, from their touring lineup. Deacon and country star Vince Gill were both new additions to the group's touring lineup in 2017, the year after Glenn's passing.

"Deacon Frey has devoted the past 4½ years to carrying on his father's legacy and, after some weeks of reflection, he now feels that it is time for him to forge his own path," says the group on social media.

"We understand, completely, and we support him in whatever he wishes to pursue in the years ahead. In the wake of his dad's demise, Deacon, at age 24, did an extraordinary thing by stepping from relative anonymity into the very public world of his father's long illustrious career.

"We are grateful to Deacon for his admirable efforts and we wish him well as he charts his future. Deacon's Eagles Family will always be here to surround him with love, support and goodwill, and he is always welcome to join us onstage at any future concerts, if he so desires. We hope our fans will join us in wishing Deacon the very best as he moves into the next phase of his career." Read more here

