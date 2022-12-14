The Eagles Parted Ways With Member (2022 In Review)

(hennemusic) The Eagles Parted Ways With Member was a top 22 story from April 2022: The Eagles have announced the departure of Deacon Frey, the son of late band co-founder Glenn Frey, from their touring lineup. Deacon and country star Vince Gill were both new additions to the group's touring lineup in 2017, the year after Glenn's passing.
"Deacon Frey has devoted the past 4½ years to carrying on his father's legacy and, after some weeks of reflection, he now feels that it is time for him to forge his own path," says the group on social media.
"We understand, completely, and we support him in whatever he wishes to pursue in the years ahead. In the wake of his dad's demise, Deacon, at age 24, did an extraordinary thing by stepping from relative anonymity into the very public world of his father's long illustrious career.
"We are grateful to Deacon for his admirable efforts and we wish him well as he charts his future. Deacon's Eagles Family will always be here to surround him with love, support and goodwill, and he is always welcome to join us onstage at any future concerts, if he so desires. We hope our fans will join us in wishing Deacon the very best as he moves into the next phase of his career." Read more here
Eagles' Timothy B. Schmit Recruits Lindsey Buckingham For 'Simple Man' (2022 In Review)
Eagles Member Missed Tour Due To Illness (2022 In Review)
Invictus Release 'Eagles' Video
Blake Shelton, Eagles and Guns N' Roses Stars Cover Tom Petty Classic
Ozzy Osbourne Scores Career First With Eric Clapton Collaboration- Rage Against The Machine's Tim Commerford Battling Prostate Cancer- more
KISS Announce Their Final UK Tour Dates- Pantera's Rex Brown Misses Knotfest Show Due To Illness- ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd Tour- more
Pantera Classic 'Rise' Cover By Volumes In Tribute To Dimebag- Puscifer Share 'Horizons' Video- Of Mice & Men- more
Roger Waters Delivers The Lockdown Sessions- Led Zeppelin Stream Reunion Concert- Rolling Stones- Kenny Chesney- more
Holiday Gift Guide: More Great Gifts For 2022
Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts
World Cup Have You Craving Qatar? Here Are Doha Highlights In Photos
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 1 - Bowie- Beatles- Allman- More
Pantera's Rex Brown Sidelined By COVID
Singled Out: Silver Cave's I Did My Best
Pink Floyd Shared First New Song Since 1994 'Hey Hey Rise Up' (2022 In Review)
Lamb Of God 'Wake Up Dead' With Megadeth (2022 In Review)
The Eagles Parted Ways With Member (2022 In Review)
Pasadena Pays Tribute To Van Halen With Public Performance Stage (2022 In Review)
Queen's Roger Taylor Dedicated OBE To Taylor Hawkins (2022 In Review)
Jack White Proposed And Got Married Onstage At Tour Kick Off (2022 In Review)