The Gaslight Anthem Streaming Surprise Reunion Show

(Big Hassle) The Gaslight Anthem made a surprise return to the stage this past Saturday night with their first full band performance in four years and they are livestreaming the special reunion performance through Saturday, June 25 at 11:45 pm (ET).

We were sent these details: The band surprised 200 fans in attendance at Garwood, NJ's Crossroads (as well as a worldwide livestream audience) on Saturday, June 18 for what was to have been the final night of frontman Brian Fallon's three-show solo run at the sold-out venue.

The secret set - which saw The Gaslight Anthem performing greatest hits and fan favorites from throughout their catalog, along with a very special cover of Nirvana's classic "Come As You Are" - is still available for livestream replay here.



June 18 Crossroads Setlist:

Howl

Great Expectations

Old White Lincoln

Mae

We Came to Dance

Handwritten

Even Cowgirls Get the Blues

1930

Mulholland Drive

Stay Vicious

Film Noir

The Patient Ferris Wheel

The Diamond Church Street Choir

Blue Jeans & White T-Shirts

Come as You Are (Nirvana)

American Slang

45

The '59 Sound



This spring saw The Gaslight Anthem officially announce their return to active status with a world tour getting underway August 9 at Berlin, Germany's Columbiahalle and followed by an EU/UK run that includes shows at London's legendary OVO Arena Wembley (August 18) and Dublin, Ireland's National Stadium (August 23). North American dates begin September 13 at Portland, OR's Roseland Theater and then continue through early October.



In addition, The Gaslight Anthem have just added a long-awaited New York City date to the tour, set for The Rooftop at Pier 17 on September 28. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 24 at 10:00 am (ET).

Special guests throughout the tour include Tigers Jaw (September 13-27) and Jeff Rosenstock (September 28-October 5). A number of dates are already sold out.



AUGUST

9 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

11 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

12 - Eschwege, Germany - Open Flair Festival

13 - Puttlingen, Germany - Rocco del Schlacko Festival

14 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

16 - Bremen, Germany - Pier 2

18 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley

19 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester (SOLD OUT)

20 - Edinburgh, UK - O2 Academy Edinburgh (SOLD OUT)

21 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham

23 - Dublin, Ireland - National Stadium

24 - Belfast, UK - Telegraph Building



SEPTEMBER

13 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

14 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

16 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

17 - Hollywood, CA - Hollywood Palladium

18 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee Theatre

20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

21 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore Auditorium

23 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland

24 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis (SOLD OUT)

26 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre (SOLD OUT)

27 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre (SOLD OUT)

28 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 (NEW DATE)

30 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre (SOLD OUT)



OCTOBER

1 - Toronto, ONT - RBC Echo Beach

2 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

4 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

5 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

7 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

8 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

