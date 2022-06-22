The Gaslight Anthem Streaming Surprise Reunion Show

(Big Hassle) The Gaslight Anthem made a surprise return to the stage this past Saturday night with their first full band performance in four years and they are livestreaming the special reunion performance through Saturday, June 25 at 11:45 pm (ET).
We were sent these details: The band surprised 200 fans in attendance at Garwood, NJ's Crossroads (as well as a worldwide livestream audience) on Saturday, June 18 for what was to have been the final night of frontman Brian Fallon's three-show solo run at the sold-out venue.
The secret set - which saw The Gaslight Anthem performing greatest hits and fan favorites from throughout their catalog, along with a very special cover of Nirvana's classic "Come As You Are" - is still available for livestream replay here.
June 18 Crossroads Setlist:
Howl
Great Expectations
Old White Lincoln
Mae
We Came to Dance
Handwritten
Even Cowgirls Get the Blues
1930
Mulholland Drive
Stay Vicious
Film Noir
The Patient Ferris Wheel
The Diamond Church Street Choir
Blue Jeans & White T-Shirts
Come as You Are (Nirvana)
American Slang
45
The '59 Sound
This spring saw The Gaslight Anthem officially announce their return to active status with a world tour getting underway August 9 at Berlin, Germany's Columbiahalle and followed by an EU/UK run that includes shows at London's legendary OVO Arena Wembley (August 18) and Dublin, Ireland's National Stadium (August 23). North American dates begin September 13 at Portland, OR's Roseland Theater and then continue through early October.
In addition, The Gaslight Anthem have just added a long-awaited New York City date to the tour, set for The Rooftop at Pier 17 on September 28. Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 24 at 10:00 am (ET).
Special guests throughout the tour include Tigers Jaw (September 13-27) and Jeff Rosenstock (September 28-October 5). A number of dates are already sold out.
AUGUST
9 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
11 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium
12 - Eschwege, Germany - Open Flair Festival
13 - Puttlingen, Germany - Rocco del Schlacko Festival
14 - Munich, Germany - Zenith
16 - Bremen, Germany - Pier 2
18 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley
19 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo Manchester (SOLD OUT)
20 - Edinburgh, UK - O2 Academy Edinburgh (SOLD OUT)
21 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham
23 - Dublin, Ireland - National Stadium
24 - Belfast, UK - Telegraph Building
SEPTEMBER
13 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre
14 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
16 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
17 - Hollywood, CA - Hollywood Palladium
18 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee Theatre
20 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center
21 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore Auditorium
23 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland
24 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis (SOLD OUT)
26 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre (SOLD OUT)
27 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre (SOLD OUT)
28 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 (NEW DATE)
30 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre (SOLD OUT)
OCTOBER
1 - Toronto, ONT - RBC Echo Beach
2 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
4 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
5 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
7 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia
8 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
