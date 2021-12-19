The Hellacopters Share Song From First New Album In 14 Years

The Hellacopters have shared their brand new single "Reap A Hurricane". The track comes from the group's forthcoming album, "Eyes Of Oblivion," which is set to hit stores on April 1st 2022.
"Eyes Of Oblivion," is the follow-up to the band's 2008 "farewell" album "Head Off". Nicke Andersson had this to say, "The album has 10 songs and although it's obviously not easy to be objective at all, I think musically it sums up everything we've touched upon from the start in 1994 up until now.
"Some of the songs date back as far as 10 years or more, and some were written more recently. It's rock and roll played with high energy, so for lack of a better term I say High Energy Rock And Roll.
"You could say it sounds like The Beatles meets Judas Priest or Lynyrd Skynyrd meets the Ramones but the best way to describe this album is that it sounds like The Hellacopters today." Stream "Reap A Hurricane" below:
