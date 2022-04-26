.

The Hold Steady's Craig Finn Releases 'Birthdays' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 04-25-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Craig Finn Album cover art
Album cover art

The Hold Steady frontman Craig Finn has shared a music video for his new song "Birthdays". The track comes from his fifth solo album, "A Legacy Of Rentals," which will be released on May 20th.

The album was recorded in May 2021 with Finn's longtime collaborators, producer Josh Kaufman and engineer D. James Goodwin. Craig had this to say about the new single, "Producer Josh Kaufman and I decided early on to feature strings on this record, as opposed to the wind and brass heavy compositions of the last three albums.

"But when we came to this song we kept hearing Stuart Bogie's saxophone, so we got him to do this solo and he crushed it. We thought it suggests a bit of a bridge back to my previous records.

"This song is about family, the way we honor these connections, and how both positive and negative things are carried through blood lines - genetic traits as long-term memories. Coincidentally, it was recorded on Josh's actual birthday." Watch the video below:

Related Stories
The Hold Steady's Craig Finn Releases 'Birthdays' Video

News > Craig Finn

advertisement
Day In Rock

Staind Announce Summer Tour- ZZ Top Share Raw Version Of La Grange- Rush Offshoot Envy Of None- Iron Maiden- - more

Linkin Park Have No Future Plans Says Shinoda- Former Metallica Star Jason Newsted Plans Album With The Chophouse Band- more

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Gets Animated For 'High Plains Drifter' Video- Rolling Stones 'Don't Stop' Performance- KISS- more

Kurt Cobain Guitar From Nirvana's Teen Spirit Video Headed To Auction- Jack White Rocks Late Night TV- Korn- Mastodon- more

advertisement
Reviews

Get To Know... THE DEV

Caught In The Act: Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs

Hot In The City: April and May Concerts

Live: Beth Hart Live In Phoenix

Road Trip: Time to Go to Ireland!