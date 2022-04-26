The Hold Steady's Craig Finn Releases 'Birthdays' Video

Album cover art

The Hold Steady frontman Craig Finn has shared a music video for his new song "Birthdays". The track comes from his fifth solo album, "A Legacy Of Rentals," which will be released on May 20th.

The album was recorded in May 2021 with Finn's longtime collaborators, producer Josh Kaufman and engineer D. James Goodwin. Craig had this to say about the new single, "Producer Josh Kaufman and I decided early on to feature strings on this record, as opposed to the wind and brass heavy compositions of the last three albums.

"But when we came to this song we kept hearing Stuart Bogie's saxophone, so we got him to do this solo and he crushed it. We thought it suggests a bit of a bridge back to my previous records.

"This song is about family, the way we honor these connections, and how both positive and negative things are carried through blood lines - genetic traits as long-term memories. Coincidentally, it was recorded on Josh's actual birthday." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

News > Craig Finn