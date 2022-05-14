The Hu Rock The Mojave For 'This Is Mongol' Video

(SRO) Mongolian rockers The Hu have released a music video for their brand new single called "This Is Mongol" ahead of their second official studio album set for release later this summer.
SRO shared the following details: Speaking about the video, singer and tumur hhuur player Jaya said, "We shot in the Mojave Desert, Nevada and the environment reminded us of Gobi Desert in Mongolia. We enjoyed shooting the video, which happened during our tour and gave us a little break to reminisce about home. The song perfectly matched the environment we made the video in. It was one of the best memories we created as a band and it was special because our producer Dashka was with us to oversee the whole process."
Enkush, who also sings and plays the morin khuur, shared his thoughts on their tour dates with Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth, "We grew up listening to Megadeth and can't express how much they have inspired and motivated us to do what we love every day, so you can only imagine our excitement for our next tour with them. Everybody knows Megadeth is one of the four biggest trailblazers in thrash metal and to be performing with a modern band such as FFDP is truly going to be legendary. Although it will be our first time performing with them, we will bring our A-game on this tour."
Thrilled to be sharing more of their Mongolian roots, producer Dashka said, "Creating this song meant so much to me. We are announcing our arrival through music and specifically through this song. In these uncertain times, I hope we are bringing positivity, empowerment and strength to fight for better days."
In celebration of their new single and upcoming album, The Hu also released an official music video directed by John Connor Hammond. The visual is set in the Mojave Desert and showcases the band energetically performing their inspiring new single "This Is Mongol." Watch the video below:
Huxley Release 'Hate Me' Video
Sex Pistols Bio-Series Trailer Goes Online
Sex Pistols Announce New Compilation The Original Recordings
Memphis May Fire Recruit AJ Channer For 'Only Human'
Guns N' Roses, Sex Pistols, Duran Duran Supergroup Album Being Reissued- Smash Mouth's 'All Star' Reimagined By Owl City- more
Five Finger Death Punch Deliver IOU With New Album Announcement- Iron Maiden Team With Arch Enemy For Legacy Of The Beast- more
Van Halen Approached Michael Anthony About Tribute Tour- The Black Dahlia Murder Frontman Trevor Strnad Dead At 41- more
Journey Postpone Rest Of North American Tour Due To COVID-19- Smashing Pumpkins And Jane's Addiction Tour- more
Bruce Cockburn Celebrates 50 Years with Hits Album and Tour
5 Star: Five Star - Ann Wilson - Fierce Bliss
The String Cheese Incident - Into the Blue
Caught In The Act: Journey And Toto Rock Chicago
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Tulsa's Big Music Year
Guns N' Roses, Sex Pistols, Duran Duran Supergroup Album Being Reissued
Smash Mouth's 'All Star' Reimagined By Owl City
The Who Sell Out and Tommy Continue Half Speed Reissue Series
The Hu Rock The Mojave For 'This Is Mongol' Video
Greg Puciato Shares 'Never Wanted That' Video
State Champs Recruit Mitchell Tenpenny For Act Like That
The Black Moods Share 'The Cure' Video
Mickey Gilley's Celebration of Life Will Be Livestreamed