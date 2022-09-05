The Knocks and Los Cannons Plot North American Co-Headline Tour

Tour poster

The Knocks and Los Cannons have joined forces to announce plans for a North American co-headline tour for this fall. Columbia Records sent over the following details and the dates:

The trek will be getting underway September 27 at The Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ's The Complex and then continues through a Halloween tour finale at Seattle, WA's Showbox SoDo on October 31.

Artist presales begin Tuesday, May 10 at 10:00 am (local), Spotify and BandsInTown presales begin Wednesday, May 11 at 10:00 am (local) and 12:00pm (local), and local presales begin Thursday, May 12 at 10:00 am (local). All presales conclude Thursday, May 12 at 10:00 pm (local). General on-sales begin Friday, May 13 at 10:00 am (local).

SEPTEMBER

27 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

29 - Austin, TX - Emo's

30 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Dallas



OCTOBER

1 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

3 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

4 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

5 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

7 - Charlotte, NC - Blackbox Theater

8 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

9 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

11 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

14 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

15 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

17 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

18 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

20 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

21 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

22 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

23 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rockwell at The Complex

28 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

29 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

31 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

