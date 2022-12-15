The Kut Reissuing 'Waiting For Christmas' For Charity

(Criminal Records) The Kut has announced the re-release of her 'Waiting for Christmas' single, which will donate to mental health charity Mind. It's released via all digital retailers, as well as on 7" coloured vinyl and CD.
The single initially released in 2020, gaining airplay on over 500 radio stations and announced as a late Official Contender for Christmas No.1. The fans smashed boundaries by charting the independent record at No.10 in the UK Physical Singles Chart on Christmas Day.
It went on to spend 4 weeks on the chart, also appearing at No.65 in the Official Single Sales Chart and subsequently in the Christmas Charts in 2021.
The single has now been released on Limited Edition coloured 7" and CD for 2022, via the Criminal Records label store. The song represents a melancholy take on Christmas, highlighting the sombre pressures surrounding it, yet transforming these with an undeniable uplifting message, orchestral strings and complete with Christmas bells.
This year the single will donate 50p of every sale to mental health charity, Mind via Work for Good. The single is available from all good digital retailers, with limited edition 7" vinyl and CDs available on the 'Waiting for Christmas' store here,
