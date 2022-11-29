.

The Kut Shares 2022 FIFA World Cup Song Fun When You're Winning

November 28, 2022

The Kut Video still
Video still

(Cannonball) British solo artist The Kut has released a new music video and single called "Fun When You're Winning" for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Declared by The Kut as her 'psych up song', the new single 'Fun When You're Winning' has already featured on the EFL Highlights, in Premier League segments on talkSPORT and scores of official football playlists since the summer - as well as on SkySports Cricket and Diamond League Athletics on ITV and BBC iPlayer.

The single is out now, alongside the start of UK & Ireland tour dates supporting US High Voltage rockers Electric Six - activities that have just secured The Kut and her all-star female line up funding via Arts Council England's National Lottery Grant. Watch the video below:

