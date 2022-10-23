The L.A. Maybe Announce UK Leg of The Long Road Tour

The L.A. Maybe has announced a UK leg of their The Long Road Tour that they will be launching this December to promote the deluxe edition of their Dirty Damn Tricks album.

They will be kicking off the tour on December 3rd in Sheffield with an appearance at the Winter Rocks Festival and will wrap up the trek on December 16th in Bridgewater.

Dallas Dwight said of the song that the tour is named for, "'The Long Road' was written for anyone who feels like they aren't where they want to be in life. For those feeling lost or out of place. For the dreamers who long to fly away from the mundane.

"Each verse signifies a vignette of a different type of struggle. We've more than likely all been one (or all) of the 4 characters at some point in our lives. More than anything, 'The Long Road' symbolizes hope and the will to never give up on what you want out of life."

12/03 @ Winter Rocks - Sheffield, England

12/04 @ The Patriot - Crumlin, England

12/05 @ Hope & Anchor - London, England

12/07 @ The Waterloo Music Bar - Blackpool, England

12/08 @ Nightrain - Bradford, England

12/09 @ Brickyard - Carlisle, England

12/12 @ Bannerman's - Edinburgh, Scotland

12/13 @ B2 Venue - Norwich, England

12/14 @ Canvas - Bournemouth, England

12/16 @ The Cobblestones - Bridgwater, England

