The Lumineers Expand Debut Album For 10th Anniversary

(Big Hassle Media) The Lumineers have announced that they are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their triple-platinum selling self-titled debut album with a very special deluxe vinyl edition that will arrive later this year.

The upcoming vinyl release of The Lumineers will include six additional bonus tracks and will be available in a number of colored variants, with a limited number of signed copies available via Dualtone (in the U.S. Canada), Decca Records (for the rest of the world), and the band's official webstore. Preorder the vinyl here.

"The truth is," says The Lumineers' co-founder/co-songwriter Wesley Schultz, "this album came from two Jersey boys from the same hometown, obsessively writing music together and gigging in New York for five years before doing what everyone told us not to do - we LEFT New York to 'make it' by moving to Denver, Colorado. After a few years in Denver and hundreds of demos, open mics, house shows, and club gigs, something finally broke our way. This album is those seven years of toil and joy, poured into a raw collection of songs that sound so perfectly imperfect, as we all are..."

Released April 3, 2012, The Lumineers proved a landmark debut for The Lumineers, rising to 2 on the Billboard 200- and 1 on Billboard's "Top Alternative Albums," "Top Rock Albums," "Top Americana/Folk Albums," and "Independent Albums" charts - in part thanks to such now-classic singles as "Ho Hey," "Stubborn Love," and "Submarines." Among its many global achievements, the album earned 3x RIAA platinum certification in the U.S. as well as 4x platinum in Canada, and platinum in Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. Moreover, both "Stubborn Love" and "Ho Hey" were awarded RIAA platinum, with the latter spending eighteen non-consecutive weeks atop Billboard's "Rock Songs" chart, along with two weeks in the top spot on "Alternative Songs," and eight weeks at 1 on "Adult Pop Songs." What's more, "Ho Hey" reached 3 on the Billboard "Hot 100," marking The Lumineers' first time on that chart as well as the first top 5 hit. The single continued to triumph well into 2013, eventually landing at 1 on Billboard's year-end "Adult Contemporary Songs" and "Adult Pop Songs" tallies.



TRACKLIST:

Flowers in Your Hair

Classy Girls

Submarines

Dead Sea

Ho Hey

Slow It Down

Stubborn Love

Big Parade

Charlie Boy

Flapper Girl

Morning Song

BONUS TRACKS

Ain't Nobody's Problem

This Must Be The Place (Naïve Melody)

Elouise

Darlene

Slow It Down (Live)

Scotland

