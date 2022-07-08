The Mars Volta Share Graveyard Love Short Film and Expand Tour

The Mars Volta have released a short film for their brand new single "Graveyard Love", which follows the release of "Blacklight Shine", the band's first new track in a decade.
Cedric Bixler-Zavala had this to say about the lyrics of the new track, "They will seek your ruin, and burn your lands, because if they can't have you, no one can."
The band has also added additional dates to their fall tour plans due to high demand. These concerts will mark the band's first live shows in ten years. Watch the short film and see the dates below:
September 22 - The Factory in Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX
September 23 - The Factory in Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX - SOLD OUT
September 25 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA - SOLD OUT
September 27 - The Metropolitan Opera House - Philadelphia, PA- SOLD OUT
September 29 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY - SOLD OUT
September 30 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY - SOLD OUT
October 1 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA
October 3 - The Anthem - Washington, DC
October 5 - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON
October 6 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Detroit, MI - SOLD OUT
October 8 - Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT
October 9 - The Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI - ADDED SHOW
October 11 - The Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO - SOLD OUT
October 14 - Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA - SOLD OUT
October 15 - Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA - SOLD OUT
October 18 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA - SOLD OUT
October 19 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA
October 21 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT
October 22 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT
October 23 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT
