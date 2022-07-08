The Mars Volta Share Graveyard Love Short Film and Expand Tour

Tour poster

The Mars Volta have released a short film for their brand new single "Graveyard Love", which follows the release of "Blacklight Shine", the band's first new track in a decade.



Cedric Bixler-Zavala had this to say about the lyrics of the new track, "They will seek your ruin, and burn your lands, because if they can't have you, no one can."



The band has also added additional dates to their fall tour plans due to high demand. These concerts will mark the band's first live shows in ten years. Watch the short film and see the dates below:



September 22 - The Factory in Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX

September 23 - The Factory in Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX - SOLD OUT

September 25 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA - SOLD OUT

September 27 - The Metropolitan Opera House - Philadelphia, PA- SOLD OUT

September 29 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY - SOLD OUT

September 30 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY - SOLD OUT

October 1 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA

October 3 - The Anthem - Washington, DC

October 5 - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON

October 6 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Detroit, MI - SOLD OUT

October 8 - Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT

October 9 - The Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI - ADDED SHOW

October 11 - The Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO - SOLD OUT

October 14 - Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA - SOLD OUT

October 15 - Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA - SOLD OUT

October 18 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA - SOLD OUT

October 19 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA

October 21 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT

October 22 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT

October 23 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT

