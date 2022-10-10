The Mendenhall Experiment Share Stronger Together For World Cerebral Palsy Day

Single art

Los Angeles hard rockers The Mendenhall Experiment released their brand new single, "Stronger Together", last Friday (October 6) to mark World Cerebral Palsy Day.

Founding member/guitarist Brandon Mendenhall, who suffers from the incurable neurological disorder, has his inspiring story told in the 2019 award winning documentary, "Mind Over Matter".

Brandon had this to say, "World Cerebral Palsy Day is a day that those of us with Cerebral Palsy can stand together, stronger together. It's about celebrating our challenges and triumphs, while educating others about our affliction.

"'Stronger Together' encompasses finding your core team of people in life and sticking with them-your inner circle that has your back through thick and thin when life hits those rough patches.



Vocalist Alyce Hayes added, "'Stronger Together' is a song that's all about finding your support system-a place to belong. We're all looking to connect with people who 'get us,' those who understand and support us through it all-our celebrations as well as our dark moments. I wanted the lyrics to remind people that they weren't alone in their interests, their passions, or their dreams."

"Stronger Together" is also the second single from the band's forthcoming, "Against All Odds" EP, which will arrive on October 31st. Watch the lyric video below:

Related Stories

The Mendenhall Experiment Recruit Suicide Silence's Chris Garza For New Song

The Mendenhall Experiment Music and Merch

News > The Mendenhall Experiment