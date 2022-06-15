The Milk Men Deliver 'Go Go Baby' Video

Album art

The Milk Men have shared a music video for their new single "Go Go Baby". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Spin The Bottle", which will be hitting stores on September 9th.

Adam Norsworthy had this to say about the single, Go Go Baby is pure Milk Men. We love short, sharp, snappy rock songs that you can sing along to instantly, and the energy and dynamic in the song reflects what we do on stage The song is full of life and energy and fun, and so are we!"

He said of the album, "We wanted to really get this one right. We know a lot of people are keen to hear it, so for it we have used a number of great studios and production talents to help us put it together."

Jamie Smy added, "It was important it sounded like us - no frills and tricks. Our live shows are so well received that we wanted to capture all the things we do best on this album. We have a real momentum behind us. It's important that we capitalise on that with Spin The Bottle." Watch the video here.

