The New Roses Premiere 'My Kinda Crazy' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 10-18-2022
The New Roses Sweet Poison cover art
Sweet Poison cover art

German rockers The New Roses have premiered a music video for their new single, "My Kinda Crazy". The track comes from their new album "Sweet Poison", which arrives this Friday, October 21sth.

Timmy Rough (vocals/guitar) had the following to say about the brand new single, "'My Kinda Crazy' is a good mix of positive energy and badass Rock & Roll attitude.

"It's a song about a toxic love affair that always ends up in a catastrophe, but you just can't get enough of it. So, there might be some similarities to some of our after-show parties as well. (laughs) "

