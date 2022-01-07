The Ocean Forced To Cancel European Tour

The Ocean have announced that they have been forced to cancel their European tour that was scheduled to kick off tonight (January 7th) in Germany, due to Covid restrictions.
They had this to say, "As most of you might have noticed, the world f***en sucks these days, and to contribute our own share to this great contemporary global suckfest, we see no other option but to cancel our upcoming tour.
"Over the past 2 weeks, several countries on the routing have announced restrictions for live concerts that make them de facto impossible, or imposed mandatory (and expensive for a crew of 18 persons) PCR tests as immigration prerequisites, or both.
"We've tried until the very last moment to salvage at least a couple of these shows... but at this stage and under the given circumstances, holding on to this tour would imply tremendous health- and financial risks for everyone involved, from promoters to you and us. Therefore the tour is off.
"Be sure that WE WILL reschedule these dates once more and this time to the warmer season, since this bastard virus just loves the cold. In the meantime, stay tuned for another big tour announcement VERY SOON.
"Happy new year! Stay fit, sane and don't lose your sh*t like we just did." See the canceled dates below:
01/07 Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
01/08 Colmar, France - Grillen
01/09 Paris, France - La Machine
01/10 Nantes, France - Ferrailleur
01/11 Toulouse, France - Le Rex
01/12 Bilbao, Spain - Stage Live
01/13 Lisbon, Portugal - Lav
01/14 Madrid, Spain - Caracol
01/15 Murcia, Spain - Gamma
01/16 Barcelona, Spain - Boveda
01/17 Bordeaux, France - Krakatoa
01/18 Lyon, France - CCO
01/19 Fribourg, Switzerland - Fri-Son
01/20 Lucerne, Switzerland - Sedel
01/21 Vienna, Austria - Viper Room
01/22 Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice
01/23 Berlin, Germany - Festival
01/25 Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
01/26 Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli
01/27 Leipzig, Germany - Conne Island
01/28 Munich, Germany - Backstage
01/29 Essen, Germany - Zeche Carl
01/30 Osnabruck, Germany - Kleine Freiheit
01/31 Zwolle, Netherlands - Hedon
02/01 Cologne, Germany - Volta
02/02 Brussels, Belgium - Botanique
02/03 Utrecht, Netherlands - Helling
02/04 Bristol, UK - The Fleece
02/05 Glasgow, UK - Slay
02/06 Manchester, UK - Club Academy
02/07 London, UK - 229
02/08 Brighton, UK - Patterns
