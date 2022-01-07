The Ocean Forced To Cancel European Tour

The Ocean have announced that they have been forced to cancel their European tour that was scheduled to kick off tonight (January 7th) in Germany, due to Covid restrictions.

They had this to say, "As most of you might have noticed, the world f***en sucks these days, and to contribute our own share to this great contemporary global suckfest, we see no other option but to cancel our upcoming tour.

"Over the past 2 weeks, several countries on the routing have announced restrictions for live concerts that make them de facto impossible, or imposed mandatory (and expensive for a crew of 18 persons) PCR tests as immigration prerequisites, or both.

"We've tried until the very last moment to salvage at least a couple of these shows... but at this stage and under the given circumstances, holding on to this tour would imply tremendous health- and financial risks for everyone involved, from promoters to you and us. Therefore the tour is off.

"Be sure that WE WILL reschedule these dates once more and this time to the warmer season, since this bastard virus just loves the cold. In the meantime, stay tuned for another big tour announcement VERY SOON.

"Happy new year! Stay fit, sane and don't lose your sh*t like we just did." See the canceled dates below:

01/07 Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

01/08 Colmar, France - Grillen

01/09 Paris, France - La Machine

01/10 Nantes, France - Ferrailleur

01/11 Toulouse, France - Le Rex

01/12 Bilbao, Spain - Stage Live

01/13 Lisbon, Portugal - Lav

01/14 Madrid, Spain - Caracol

01/15 Murcia, Spain - Gamma

01/16 Barcelona, Spain - Boveda

01/17 Bordeaux, France - Krakatoa

01/18 Lyon, France - CCO

01/19 Fribourg, Switzerland - Fri-Son

01/20 Lucerne, Switzerland - Sedel

01/21 Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

01/22 Prague, Czech Republic - Nova Chmelnice

01/23 Berlin, Germany - Festival

01/25 Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

01/26 Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli

01/27 Leipzig, Germany - Conne Island

01/28 Munich, Germany - Backstage

01/29 Essen, Germany - Zeche Carl

01/30 Osnabruck, Germany - Kleine Freiheit

01/31 Zwolle, Netherlands - Hedon

02/01 Cologne, Germany - Volta

02/02 Brussels, Belgium - Botanique

02/03 Utrecht, Netherlands - Helling

02/04 Bristol, UK - The Fleece

02/05 Glasgow, UK - Slay

02/06 Manchester, UK - Club Academy

02/07 London, UK - 229

02/08 Brighton, UK - Patterns

