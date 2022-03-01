The Offspring Launching Let the Bad Times Roll Tour

The Offspring have announced that they will be launching their Let the Bad Times Roll Tour of the U.S. this spring that will feature special guests Radkey for most of the dates.
The 18-city trek is set to launch on April 26th in San Diego, CA at the Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre and will wrap up on May 22nd in Milwaukee, WI.
Radkey will support on the tour from the kick off until May 17th in New York City, NY at Pier 17. Blame My Youth will take over for the shows in Detroit and Chicago.
As the name suggests, The Offspring are launching the tour to promote their latest album, "Let the Bad Times Roll." Frontman Dexter Holland had this to say, "This album is probably the most cathartic thing we've done.
"The messages might be dark, but at the end what's left is that communication is important, working through feelings is important and most of all, hope is important."
Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale to the general public this Friday
March 4th at 10AM local time on LiveNation.com. See the dates below:
Tue Apr 26 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Wed Apr 27 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
Fri Apr 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center
Sat Apr 30 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Tue May 03 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
Wed May 04 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
Fri May 6 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Sat May 07 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
Sun May 08 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
Tue May 10 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
Wed May 11 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion
Wed May 12 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
Sun May 15 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
Tue May 17 - New York, NY - Pier 17
Tue May 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
Fri May 20 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
Sat May 21 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Sat May 22 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club - Eagles Ballroom
