The Offspring Launching Let the Bad Times Roll Tour

Tour poster

The Offspring have announced that they will be launching their Let the Bad Times Roll Tour of the U.S. this spring that will feature special guests Radkey for most of the dates.

The 18-city trek is set to launch on April 26th in San Diego, CA at the Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre and will wrap up on May 22nd in Milwaukee, WI.

Radkey will support on the tour from the kick off until May 17th in New York City, NY at Pier 17. Blame My Youth will take over for the shows in Detroit and Chicago.



As the name suggests, The Offspring are launching the tour to promote their latest album, "Let the Bad Times Roll." Frontman Dexter Holland had this to say, "This album is probably the most cathartic thing we've done.

"The messages might be dark, but at the end what's left is that communication is important, working through feelings is important and most of all, hope is important."

Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale to the general public this Friday

March 4th at 10AM local time on LiveNation.com. See the dates below:

Tue Apr 26 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Wed Apr 27 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

Fri Apr 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

Sat Apr 30 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Tue May 03 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Wed May 04 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

Fri May 6 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Sat May 07 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

Sun May 08 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

Tue May 10 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

Wed May 11 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

Wed May 12 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

Sun May 15 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

Tue May 17 - New York, NY - Pier 17

Tue May 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Fri May 20 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Sat May 21 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sat May 22 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club - Eagles Ballroom

Related Stories

The Offspring Premiere The Opioid Diaries Video

Wank and Offspring Offshoot Sleeping Dogs Show No Mercy With Debut

The Offspring Debut At No. 1 On Alt Album Chart

The Offspring Announce UK Let The Bad Times Roll Tour Leg

News > The Offspring