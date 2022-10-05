The Original Misfits Announce New Year's Eve Show

Event poster

The Original Misfits have announced that they will playing a special New Year's Eve (December 31st) concert at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

The band, featuring original vocalist Glenn Danzig and original bassist Jerry Only along with guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein, have recruited Circle Jerks and Tiger Army to support them at the show.

The band tweeted the following about tickets, "Tix on sale Fri 10/7 @ 10 am PT. Get TIX early - Misfits Fiend Pre-Sale Wed 10/5 at 9am PT / 12pm ET... use password: HELLVEGAS" The presales are available here.

